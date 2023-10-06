WWE has locked in plans for massive match at Survivor Series 2023 - Reports

WWE Survivor Series has always been one of the biggest Premium Live Events in the history of the Stamford-based promotion. A recent report states that WWE has locked in the plans for a massive gimmick match at the event.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Fans can expect to see some big matches at the show.

RAW and SmackDown Superstars usually go head-to-head at Survivor Series PLEs. Last year, fans saw NXT’s WarGames structure make its way to the event for a couple of huge matches.

This effectively ended the brand wars at the Premium Live Events, as superstars from both brands competed in separate matches. WarGames, the match type made popular by NXT, was also a big hit among fans.

Team Belair defeated Team Damage CTRL in a WarGames match to kick off the night. The main event saw The Bloodline overcome The Brawling Brutes after an epic encounter.

A recent report states that the company will be bringing in the double-cage structure for this year’s event. That is not all, as the company has also decided who will be a part of the match inside WarGames.

The plan seems to be locked down, and the superstars involved will continue to build their rivalries in the upcoming weeks. It will be interesting to see which WWE stars will be a part of the Men’s and Women’s WarGames matches from RAW and SmackDown this year.

The Judgment Day could be one of the factions competing at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

The Judgment Day has been a premier faction in WWE for well over a year. While The Bloodline has lost a lot of heat and a few members in recent months, The Judgment Day has only gotten stronger.

Their dominance over RAW could see them participate in the Survivor Series WarGames match this year. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio are the three male members of the faction who are already holding championships. JD McDonagh could likely join them inside the steel structure.

Bobby Lashley’s new faction could be the answer, as the group is slowly gaining momentum on the SmackDown brand. The All Mighty and the Street Profits could find another member to challenge the Latino World Order at the upcoming WWE event. It would be the perfect way to put an end to their rivalry at Survivor Series 2023.

