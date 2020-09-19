WWE's long-term plans for Roman Reigns revealed

After pulling out of WrestleMania 36 at the last moment, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was out of action for nearly five months. It was at SummerSlam 2020 last month when Roman Reigns made his shocking return to WWE, attacking "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. Fans were quick to notice the newfound heelish attitude of the Big Dog.

Later that week, WWE gave fans an even bigger surprise as Roman Reigns was paired up with Paul Heyman. Fans have been loving the alliance between the two and it has proved successful as Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship just a week after his return at WWE Payback.

As much as everyone is happy and excited to see this new version of Roman Reigns, fans are still wondering what WWE's long-term plans are and why they decided to turn him heel. We might have an answer now.

WrestlingNews.co is reporting that the idea behind Roman Reigns' return as a heel was that fans would cheer him as a heel and he would eventually turn into a babyface. It will be interesting to see how that plays off since this heel version has been doing wonders for Reigns so far.

What is next for Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is all set to defend his Universal Championship at WWE Clash of Champions against his cousin Jey Uso. Fans have speculated that the match could either end with Reigns squashing his cousin or Jey Uso laying down for Roman Reigns and forming an alliance with him.

Parallelly, WWE has been building a feud between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt. The Firefly Fun House recently saw the addition of a new member, the Wobbly Walrus, which seems to be based on Paul Heyman. All signs are pointing towards a huge clash between The Fiend and Roman Reigns in the future.