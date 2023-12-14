WWE looking to break Royal Rumble record - Reports

WWE is looking to break a major record at the Royal Rumble next month in Tampa Bay, Florida.

The promotion is hotter than it has been in a long time, and WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be a massive show next April. However, the Road to WrestleMania starts next month at the Royal Rumble, and major storylines are already building to the premium live event.

CM Punk returned to the promotion at Survivor Series last month and has already announced that he will be competing in the Royal Rumble next month. Cody Rhodes has also already declared for the Men's Royal Rumble match at the premium live event next month in Tampa Bay.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is aiming to break the record for the largest paid Royal Rumble attendance in history. The record was set earlier this year with 44,569 paid fans at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

"Royal Rumble is doing great in ticket sales. I don't know the number, but they are projecting a gate of close to $8 million. The largest attendance... I think they're looking for the largest paid attendance or the second largest. The Alamodome one year ago. They're looking at 50,000 people for this one. It's gonna have to be 50,000 sold now, but that's what they're hoping for, especially with the announcement of [CM] Punk in the match," Meltzer said. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

Bill Apter shares his thoughts on the biggest potential surprise at WWE Royal Rumble

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the biggest potential surprise that could take place at the premium live event next month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter was asked who he thought would be the biggest surprise entrant at next year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Apter stated that Chris Jericho returning to WWE would be the biggest possible surprise the company could pull off next month in the Men's Royal Rumble.

"For the male Royal Rumble? That would be Chris Jericho." [31:13 onwards]

Fans are incredibly invested in WWE's product at the moment, and the excitement will only increase as WrestleMania 40 gets closer. It will be fascinating to see who wins next year's Royal Rumble matches in January.

Would you like to see CM Punk win the Royal Rumble and main event WWE WrestleMania 40?