Bill Apter shares his thoughts on the biggest potential surprise at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 (Exclusive)

While WWE Royal Rumble is still some time off, fans are already buzzing with excitement about the possibilities. Veteran journalist Bill Apter has speculated on a massive potential return while discussing the same on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted.

The return Apter discussed was that of Chris Jericho. Since leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2018, he has been pivotal in the developement of AEW. He has also held the world title in Tony Khan's promotion, as well as the ROH belt. While he has seemingly cut off ties with WWE, he still had a cameo appearance in video message to congratulate John Cena on his career in 2022.

Speaking about potential surprises on the next Royal Rumble, Bill Apter was asked to pitch the biggest possible surprise entrant. According to the veteran journalist, Jericho was the top pick.

"For the male Royal Rumble? That would be Chris Jericho." [31:13 onwards]

You can check out the full exclusive video here:

Considering the fact that Jericho left on less than amiable terms, getting him back to WWE may prove to be difficult. However, more seemingly impossible things have happened before, like CM Punk's comeback, so it may not be out of the question.

