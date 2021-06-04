WWE looking to NXT to fill gaps in RAW and SmackDown following releases - Reports

Following the release of several of its top names earlier in the week, WWE finds itself a little thin on the ground when it comes to its two major shows, RAW and SmackDown.

With the likes of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and Ruby Riott being shown the door, both brands find themselves in a spot of bother with some important pay-per-views coming up.

However, a new report from Fightful Select has indicated that following the recent departures, WWE is looking to add some new blood from NXT to replace them.

Fightful has reported that several of WWE's top officials were visiting the Performance Center today to take a look at some training matches. They also had a look at the actual NXT show to begin the process of selecting superstars who would be moving to either RAW or SmackDown.

Fightful went on to say that the collection of WWE officials that were there included Bruce Prichard, Canyon Ceman, Johnny Ace, Jamie Noble, and Matt Bloom. This certainly does seem to suggest that NXT is about to get raided for a lot of its talent.

NXT could provide a boost for WWE RAW and SmackDown

Could Balor be on his way back to RAW or SmackDown?

As for who we might see making the move from the black and gold brand to RAW or SmackDown, it's anyone's guess at the moment. The likes of Finn Balor, Io Shirai, Roderick Strong, and possibly even The Way could be good bets for a call-up.

Needless to say, the next few weeks of WWE television could be interesting as new faces pop up. Call-ups from NXT are always exciting and provide a much-needed boost to RAW and SmackDown.

Here's hoping that the releases, combined with these potential call-ups, provide enough of a shake-up to freshen up RAW and SmackDown.

With that said, who from NXT would you like to see on either RAW or SmackDown, and is there anyone you really wish would stay in the black and gold brand? Let us know in the comments section.

