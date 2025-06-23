WWE looking to run TWO WrestleManias a year - Reports

There's a possibility of WWE running two WrestleMania events every year in the near future, as per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer stated that a second 'Mania in Saudi Arabia might come into being in the future.

Ad

Earlier this year, Fightful Select reported that Saudi Arabia has been wanting to host a WrestleMania for quite some time now. As per a longtime employee of World Wrestling Entertainment, a 'Super WrestleMania' could be a possibility somewhere down the line.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Saudi Arabia getting a 'Mania could result in WWE running two WrestleMania events every year. Here's what he said about the kingdom possibly getting a 'Mania:

Ad

Trending

“They got the Royal Rumble there next year. They got a quote ‘WrestleMania’ coming. It may be.”

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

He then added the following:

“There could be. Okay? It’s the decision they have to make. You know what I mean? It’s like, if they do that—if they can do two WrestleManias in a year, two shows called WrestleMania in a year—actually, it’d be three because there’s gonna be two nights [of WrestleMania]. And then they could—maybe they’ll do two nights in Saudi Arabia too.” [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

Ad

WWE is set to hold a major event in Saudi Arabia next year

Fans are aware that Royal Rumble 2026 will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next year. This will be the first time in the history of the event that it will take place outside North America. The announcement was met with massive backlash from fans on social media.

Ad

Back in 2018, WWE ran the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, with Braun Strowman winning the 50-Man Royal Rumble match. The event isn't considered a part of traditional Royal Rumble history, but next year's PLE certainly will. Only time will tell if Saudi Arabia gets a WrestleMania as well, and if it leads to fans getting to see two 'Mania events in a single year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More