  • WWE looking to run TWO WrestleManias a year - Reports

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jun 23, 2025 13:45 GMT
Fans won
Fans won't be thrilled with the idea of two 'Manias (via WWE's website)

There's a possibility of WWE running two WrestleMania events every year in the near future, as per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer stated that a second 'Mania in Saudi Arabia might come into being in the future.

Earlier this year, Fightful Select reported that Saudi Arabia has been wanting to host a WrestleMania for quite some time now. As per a longtime employee of World Wrestling Entertainment, a 'Super WrestleMania' could be a possibility somewhere down the line.

Now, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Saudi Arabia getting a 'Mania could result in WWE running two WrestleMania events every year. Here's what he said about the kingdom possibly getting a 'Mania:

“They got the Royal Rumble there next year. They got a quote ‘WrestleMania’ coming. It may be.”

He then added the following:

“There could be. Okay? It’s the decision they have to make. You know what I mean? It’s like, if they do that—if they can do two WrestleManias in a year, two shows called WrestleMania in a year—actually, it’d be three because there’s gonna be two nights [of WrestleMania]. And then they could—maybe they’ll do two nights in Saudi Arabia too.” [H/T Ringside News]
WWE is set to hold a major event in Saudi Arabia next year

Fans are aware that Royal Rumble 2026 will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next year. This will be the first time in the history of the event that it will take place outside North America. The announcement was met with massive backlash from fans on social media.

Back in 2018, WWE ran the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, with Braun Strowman winning the 50-Man Royal Rumble match. The event isn't considered a part of traditional Royal Rumble history, but next year's PLE certainly will. Only time will tell if Saudi Arabia gets a WrestleMania as well, and if it leads to fans getting to see two 'Mania events in a single year.

