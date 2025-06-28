WWE made adjustments to several matches on SmackDown due to power issues - Reports

This week's episode of SmackDown was taped in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the day before Night of Champions. There were some technical difficulties during the show, and WWE reportedly made adjustments to several matches.
In the opening segment, Randy Orton had a face-to-face meeting in the ring with Cody Rhodes. They are the finalists of the King of the Ring tournament, and are set to collide at the Premium Live Event to determine who will win the crown and receive a world title shot at SummerSlam.
According to PWInsider, several matches from the latest SmackDown taping had time cut after the power loss in Riyadh.
The report didn't mention which matches had time cut. JC Mateo defeated Jimmy Uso in the first and shortest match of the night and Tiffany Stratton defeated Nia Jax to retain the WWE Women's Title in a Last Woman Standing Match in the longest and last match of the night.
There was also a title change on the show, as Giulia dethroned Zelina Vega to win the Women's United States Championship. The main event of SmackDown featured an in-ring segment between CM Punk and John Cena. The Second City Saint dressed up as Cena's old character and roasted him on the mic.
