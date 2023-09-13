WWE made last-minute changes to the main event of RAW - Reports

Several changes were reportedly made during last night's edition of WWE RAW to add more time to the main event.

The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley defended the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of last night's episode of the red brand. After Dominik Mysterio interfered in the match, Rhea Ripley successfully defended the title against Raquel Rodriguez at Payback. Mysterio was banned from ringside during last night's Women's World Championship match.

Raquel Rodriguez appeared to be in control of the match and bashed The Eradicator into the announce table ringside. Nia Jax emerged from the crowd and attacked Rodriguez. Rhea Ripley capitalized and picked up the pinfall victory but was also attacked by Nia Jax after the match.

According to a new report from Fightful Select (via Ringside News), several changes were made to last night's edition of WWE RAW. The Viking Raiders vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander was supposed to happen after the match between Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark but wound up getting moved to the Main Event tapings.

Cody Rhodes' promo was originally planned to begin the show, and Natalya vs. Zoey Stark was planned for the Main Event tapings but was canceled. The report noted that many of the changes were made to add more time to the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez in the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes the main event of RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo did not enjoy some of the facial expressions the superstars were making during the main event of last night's WWE RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo criticized Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for the "over-the-top" faces they were making during the match. Russo noted that it doesn't happen during a boxing match or an MMA fight and is a major disconnect for fans looking for realism:

"Another thing with this match is, listen, I like both these women. They've got to stop with over-the-top funny faces. Like, that is so amateurish. Here is why I say amateurish. Like when Raquel kicks out, and she's, does that happen in MMA? Does that happen in professional boxing? Does that happen in bar fights? Don't do stuff, bro, that doesn't happen in real life because that is just major, major, major disconnect." [42:00– 43:30]

You can check out the full video below:

Nia Jax made her shocking return last night during the main event and attacked Raquel Rodriguez. The Irresistible Force attacked Rhea Ripley after she retained the title as well. It will be fascinating to see if Jax and Ripley begin a rivalry for the Women's World Championships as the road toward WWE Fastlane continues.

Would you be interested in a title match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax at WWE Fastlane next month? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.