WWE made a major blunder during Aleister Black's release - Reports

Aleister Black's debut on AEW Dynamite has taken the pro-wrestling world by storm.

Aleister Black aka Tommy End now dons a new name, Malakai Black. He attacked Cody and Arn Anderson during his debut and made it clear that he meant business.

Black's debut left many fans surprised for an interesting reason. A released WWE Superstar needs to complete a 90-day non-compete period before appearing on another show. Fans must have noticed in the past that WWE Superstars who are released, adhere to the clause before they appear on another promotion's show.

Aleister Black was let go by WWE on June 2, 2021. It has been just over a month since his release and he was somehow able to appear for another promotion. The reason for the same has now been revealed by PWInsider and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has shared it on Twitter.

According to Sapp, WWE made a blunder with Aleister Black's non-compete clause and forgot to update it from 30 to 90 days. This is why Black was able to make his surprise debut on AEW Dynamite tonight.

"Per PWinsider, WWE forgot to update Aleister Black's non compete from 30 to 90 days," tweeted Sapp.

Aleister Black had shared an incredible video package hyping up his debut

Aleister Black shared a video on his official Instagram handle shortly before his AEW debut. The disturbing short movie gave a sneak-peek into Black's new character, Malakai Black.

"I often wondered how many more there were, like in my head? Those voices. I don’t know which I prefer, the endless silence or the constant dialogue. I find them both equally frightening.”

If he has indeed signed for AEW, Aleister Black is a big acquisition for Tony Khan's promotion and has all the potential to become a World Champion in the future.

The promotion boasts some of the most talented athletes in the pro-wrestling industry today and Black's addition has only strengthened the roster.

