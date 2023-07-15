WWE could make major changes to TV events due to attendance problems - Reports

With attendance for WWE TV events at an all-time high, the company is facing a dilemma about making changes to its stage setups.

According to PWMania, last Friday's SmackDown broke their record for the largest live gate at Madison Square Garden with more than 13,500 people in attendance. The company could have maximized it even more if it had created a smaller stage and smaller entranceway.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there are plans within WWE to consider a smaller stage for some TV events. It might not be plausible for already booked shows but could be done in the future, especially with how successful the events were in Puerto Rico and London.

"There is at least talk of doing a smaller stage at some arenas or TVs where the advance is strong," Meltzer said. "It was never really talked about because the 12,000 to 13,000 max at the major arenas with the current staging was more than they were selling except for PPV shows. But now, there are many shows where they can sell more than 15,000 like they did in San Juan and London and could have probably done in MSG." (h/t Ringside News)

WWE and professional wrestling in general are very popular right now. It's a great time for the industry after some really bad years in terms of storytelling.

WWE's merchandise sales going through the roof

The Attitude Era was the peak of WWE, and nothing may top its popularity and television ratings record. However, the current product is on an upward trajectory and recent merchandise sales are at an all-time high, surpassing the Attitude Era.

"The crowds for the quarter would be some of the highest in many, many years, and so many other things when you look at them," Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. "Between merchandise — merchandise has never been higher. Ever. Not in the Attitude Era, not in the Hulk Hogan era. It's never been as high as it is now." (h/t Inside the Ropes)

According to Wrestlenomics (h/t WrestleTalk), The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was the No. 1 top merchandise seller last month with Cody Rhodes in second. Stone Cold Steve Austin, LA Knight and the nWo round out the top five movers for June.

Can WWE and professional wrestling sustain their current run or will it come back down to Earth soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.