WWE could make major Cody Rhodes announcement this week - Reports

The latest reports suggest that WWE is set to make a major announcement related to Cody Rhodes on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

On last week's edition of the blue brand, AJ Styles came out to address the crowd after SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis refused him a rematch against Cody Rhodes. Styles made everyone believe he was considering retiring from in-ring competition and called Rhodes out to hand over the mantle.

However, The Phenomenal One pulled off something similar to Mark Henry's 2013 fake retirement promo with John Cena. The former United States Champion brutally attacked The American Nightmare before the show went off the air.

According to the latest report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE plans to announce a rematch between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes for Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event on this week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

“So that’s gonna be on the pay-per-view, Clash at the Castle, which I presume that they’ll announce on Friday. I mean, you could see the angle, I wasn’t sure which pay-per-view it would be on because they might have held it off for the Toronto show because Toronto needs a big match, but I was told that it’s going to be on this one coming up,” he said. (H/T Inside The Ropes)

WWE personality believes AJ Style could dethrone Cody Rhodes in a potential rematch at Clash at the Castle

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE personality Sam Roberts mentioned that the company might book a rematch between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle where the latter might emerge victorious.

Roberts also mentioned that the duo could have a third match at SummerSlam where The American Nightmare could claim back the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"Does Cody's reign need to go uninterrupted? Is there a world where we get a shock win from AJ Styles? We can go to a three-match scenario between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles, of course, but it doesn't make sense to go there if you've already beaten AJ twice unless you can make it. Unless there's a story that, you know, kind of elaborates on that the way they did with this rematch," Roberts said.

It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion will book a rematch between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event.