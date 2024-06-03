Cody Rhodes' title reign to end at 69 days before SummerSlam, analyst says; at the hands of 2-time WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes is having the time of his life as the Undisputed WWE Champion. But wrestling analyst Sam Roberts believes that The American Nightmare's fairytale run with the gold could end soon.

The former AEW star appears to have found his new challenge after successfully retaining his title against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

On the recent episode of SmackDown, he fell into AJ Styles' trap, as the latter faked his retirement to get back into the title picture. In doing so, The Phenomenal One reunited with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. The segment ended with AJ giving Rhodes a Styles Clash off the steel steps onto the floor.

With Clash at the Castle right around the corner, it's almost a foregone conclusion that the two men will have a rematch.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of The Phenomenal One becoming the new Undisputed WWE Champion in Scotland.

"Does Cody's reign need to go uninterrupted? Is there a world where we get a shock win from AJ Styles? We can go to a three-match scenario between Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles, of course, but it doesn't make sense to go there if you've already beaten AJ twice, unless you can make it. Unless there's a story that, you know, kind of elaborates on that the way they did with this rematch," Roberts said.

The WWE personality suggested that Cody Rhodes could reclaim his title before SummerSlam, as this would freshen things up on the blue brand.

"Then have Cody win the title back at Money in the Bank. Maybe there's some kind of a Triple Threat. Maybe it's Cody [Rhodes], Randy [Orton], and AJ [Styles] at SummerSlam. And then Cody wins it back there and then goes on to face Randy in September. What if we put the title on AJ Styles for a month? You could give it right back to Cody in July. You could put the title back on Cody at Money in the Bank. AJ Styles gonna hold that title for three weeks, and it is what it is,'' he added.

Cody Rhodes could face a WWE legend at WrestleMania 41

Speaking on the Ryback TV podcast, The Big Guy expressed his views on a potential program between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

The former WWE Superstar said that if The American Nightmare holds the belt until next year, The Viper could win the 2025 men's Royal Rumble and challenge Cody for the title at The Show of Shows.

"If Cody holds the title to WrestleMania next year, it'd be interesting to see if they let Orton win the Royal Rumble and kind of let that be the trigger to all of that," he said.

Rhodes and Orton are destined to be on a collision course, given their history as part of the Legacy faction a decade ago.

The Apex Predator subtly hinted at coming after Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship during a backstage segment on SmackDown a few weeks ago.

