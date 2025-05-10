WWE makes major change to championship plans; update on future in Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia entered a 10-year strategic partnership in 2018. The two sides have delivered head-turning events in recent years, such as the first-ever Saudi Royal Rumble next year and a rumored future WrestleMania. There are new major updates from the lucrative alliance, along with the reveal of planned championship changes.

Ad

WWE kicked off the Saudi deal with Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018, but Crown Jewel became the flagship name that November. In 2024, Triple H personally crowned Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan as inaugural Crown Jewel Champions. After beating Gunther and Nia Jax in their respective matches, Rhodes and Morgan received custom titles displayed at WWE Experience in Riyadh. They took home custom championship rings, which aren't defended.

WWE will present Crown Jewel from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the first time this year. The Wrestling Observer reports that officials decided to take the seventh Crown Jewel PLE to Perth because the Kingdom didn't need a second PLE later this year since it is hosting the 2026 Royal Rumble in January. However, the company is taking a new tradition with it from Riyadh to Perth.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Plans call for the top men's and women's champions from each brand to clash at Crown Jewel, like last year. The original idea behind the Crown Jewel Championships was that this would be an annual title program reserved for Saudi Arabia. It's believed within WWE that the two title matches will return to being a regular occurrence at Kingdom events in late 2026.

If the Crown Jewel Championship showdowns were held today, the men's match would be a big first-time-ever bout: World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso vs. Undisputed Champion John Cena. Women's World Champion IYO SKY vs. Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton would also take place, in a rematch from IYO's NXT win in January 2022.

Ad

Another major WWE Weekend Takeover announced

World Wrestling Entertainment previously announced a Weekend Takeover of Tampa, Florida, to coincide with the Memorial Day holiday. The event will feature SNME, NXT Battleground, RAW, and NXT from the Yuengling Center. Officials also recently booked a Weekend Takeover of Perth, Western Australia, in October.

Crown Jewel Weekend in The City of Light will kick off with the go-home SmackDown on October 10 at RAC Arena. The same venue will host the Crown Jewel VII PLE on October 11 and RAW on October 13.

Ad

Expand Tweet

John Cena has been confirmed to make his final trip Down Under as an active competitor. Officials also confirmed the second men's and women's Crown Jewel Champions will be decided.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More