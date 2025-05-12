WWE makes major PLE change due to schedule conflict - Reports

WWE used pay-per-views to grow into a sports entertainment juggernaut. PPV events have evolved into premium live events, and the company continues to innovate in that area. Amid rumors of another history-making happening from Triple H and his teams, sources are revealing new details on a long-awaited event.

WWE just wrapped its most successful WrestleMania, and several historic PLEs are on the horizon. The inaugural two-night SummerSlam is on the schedule, along with the first Survivor Series in a stadium, the Royal Rumble from Saudi Arabia, and Worlds Collide, which is the first co-produced show with AAA. Rumors continue to swirl on another unconfirmed key event: Evolution II.

World Wrestling Entertainment's first-ever all-women's event was held October 28, 2018, at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island. Calls for a second Evolution began immediately, but fan and internal speculation recently increased, with sources reporting the rumored date as Saturday, July 5, from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. PWInsider and Fightful Select reported today that Evolution II is one of two big shows rumored for the weekend of July 12 in Atlanta, GA.

WWE moved the mid-July events due to a scheduling conflict at Mohegan Sun Arena, according to PWN's Cory Hays. The venue currently has a Legendary Ladies concert scheduled for that Saturday, and a Connecticut Sun vs. Las Vegas Aces WNBA game on the calendar for Sunday.

Sources noted how WWE's plans for the weekend call for Saturday Night's Main Event to be held on July 12, then Evolution II that Sunday, July 13. The locations have not been confirmed as of now, but SNME and Evolution could be held at State Farm Arena, which was the home of Bad Blood 2024.

Updated WWE PLE schedule for this year

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has 10 special events on the calendar for the remainder of 2025.

Below is the updated confirmed schedule for this year:

May 24: Saturday Night's Main Event 39 in Tampa;

May 25: NXT Battleground in Tampa;

June 7: NXT-AAA Worlds Collide in Inglewood;

June 7: Money in the Bank in Inglewood;

June 28: Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;

July 12: Saturday Night's Main Event 40 in TBA;

August 2 and 3: SummerSlam in East Rutherford, NJ;

August 31: Clash in Paris, France;

October 11: Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia;

November 29: Survivor Series in San Diego.

The 2026 schedule has several confirmed events as well. Royal Rumble is set for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the date has not been announced. WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 11-12 in New Orleans, with Stand & Deliver VI likely held on April 11. SummerSlam is booked for Minneapolis on August 1-2.

