WWE makes major schedule changes ahead of Bash in Berlin - Reports

WWE made numerous major schedule changes ahead of Bash in Berlin this Saturday night. There are currently five matches scheduled for the premium live event this weekend.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the promotion had to make major schedule changes this week due to the premium live event. This week's edition of SmackDown will be taped several hours ahead of time due to the time difference in Berlin. Many staff and crew members of the company are flying to the German Capital on Wednesday.

The report also noted that several stars traveled to Berlin earlier this week to participate in WWE Live Events. RAW stars Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Ilja Dragunov were seen as "valuable assets" for the tour. Sheamus also missed this week's edition of RAW and was a part of the tour overseas.

Jacob Fatu also made the trip to Germany, which Fightful pointed out is a good sign for his future in the company, as the former MLW star has had difficulty traveling outside the USA in the past. The promotion reportedly also plans on continuing to do shorter premium live events, the reason being that it allows the company to stack episodes of RAW and SmackDown with marquee matches as well.

Bill Apter makes an interesting prediction for major match at WWE Bash in Berlin

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared an interesting prediction for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin this weekend.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter predicted that Gunther would defeat The Viper in a tough match to retain the title. He also added that tension between The Ring General and his Imperium stablemate, Ludwig Kaiser, will also start to surface during the premium live event on Saturday.

"I think he will [Gunther winning], but I think it's gonna be a really tough match. Very exciting, and the crowd is going to be insane. All the foreign crowds are wonderfully insane. And I think that Ludwig is gonna get involved in this title match, and that's gonna start the heat between him and Gunther at this point," Apter noted. [From 32:16 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

This Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown will be the final show ahead of Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see if the promotion has any surprises in store for fans of blue brand.

