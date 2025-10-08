WWE makes massive u-turn, re-signs Santos Escobar 

It has been a whirlwind week for Santos Escobar in WWE, since the former champion reportedly walked away from the company following RAW. He has been a free agent for just a day, and it is now being reported by PWInsider that WWE has re-signed the SmackDown star. The report noted that WWE took into account his concerns when it came to his creative future and has offered him a sizably larger deal than was originally on the table. It was noted earlier in the week that Escobar rejected the original offer because he didn't want the money; he wanted to be part of stories on WWE TV. It seems that WWE has been able to put his worries to bed since he re-signed with the company today. Will Santos Escobar be back on WWE SmackDown after re-signing?Given the current situation surrounding Santos Escobar, it's unlikely that he will have made the trip to Perth for Crown Jewel weekend. This means that he may not be on SmackDown this week, but the company could reintroduce him in the coming weeks. Los Garza have had some success on SmackDown without Escobar in recent weeks, so it's unclear if Legado Del Fantasma will continue to work as a faction on the blue brand or if WWE's team will be working on more ideas for his return. The release of Elektra Lopez earlier in the year meant that Legado Del Fantasma was down to just three members. Escobar hasn't been booked as well since Lopez's departure, and there was a belief that he would actually walk away from the company as his contract expired. WWE has been able to retain his services, and now Escobar will be available to make his return to either RAW or SmackDown and reunite with his old stable.