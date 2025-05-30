WWE making massive change to SmackDown very soon - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 30, 2025 02:17 GMT
Triple H has sent messages of congratulations to teams when presenting custom belts before (Credit: WWE.com)

WWE is now making a major move. They are changing things about SmackDown now. Latest reports indicate that massive changes are underway within the company at this time.

The company already had an existing relationship with the Big 12 Conference. Now, it appears that they are changing it up further. Chris Vannini of The Athletic reported on the partnership. He revealed that there would be a change to the current agreement. They plan to expand it in the fall of 2025.

They will be hosting SmackDown in the Big 12 markets regularly. They will be hosting these shows the night before big football games in those markets. This also includes a show on Week o in Ireland, before KSU/ISU, and Orlando before UFC/UNC.

"Sources: The Big 12 and WWE are expanding their partnership this fall. WWE will hold several episodes of Friday Night SmackDown in Big 12 markets, the night before football games. Includes a Week 0 show in Ireland before KSU/ISU and an Orlando show before UCF/UNC."
The partnership had existed previously, having been announced back in November 2023. The partnership saw the Big 12 Football Champions receive custom title belts during postgame celebrations. A merchandise line was also started.

It appears that with this report, Triple H and co may be taking the next step in their massive partnership.

