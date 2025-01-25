The Undertaker gifts major title to Matthew McConaughey

WWE legend The Undertaker was backstage at SmackDown last night in Austin, Texas. He met popular actor Matthew McConaughey and presented him with a major championship belt.

The Academy Award-winning actor attended the January 24, 2025 edition of SmackDown, sitting in the front row. During the show, Kevin Owens stood on the announce table and ridiculed McConaughey.

After the Friday Night show went off the air, McConaughey served as the guest-picker for Cody Rhodes in his trademark weight-belt giveaway to a young fan in the audience. Additionally, from one fan to another, The Phenom gifted the 55-year-old actor with a custom Texas Longhorns WWE Legacy Title.

A backstage video shared by WWE on X/Twitter captured a brief but intriguing conversation between the former World Heavyweight Champion and Matthew McConaughey.

"Hey man, I got something for you. Brother, I only give them to only people that deserve them," The Undertaker said. "You know what it is, come on now! Get out! It's got some weight to it. Yeah, 100 percent," McConaughey declared.

You can watch the clip below:

Top WWE star wants revenge against The Undertaker

The Deadman made a surprise appearance on the October 10, 2023, episode of NXT. Following the Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker match, the wrestling legend delivered a devastating chokeslam to the current Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Bron Breakker recalled his moment with the former World Heavyweight Champion in NXT and expressed regret that he did not have a wrestling match with him.

"Probably The Undertaker. Man, I got to do a little bit with him... probably not that (him ending the streak) But I got to mix it up with him a little bit in NXT towards the end of my run down there and it was cool, dude. Like it was just such an honor to be a part of anything with him, you know, 'cause, this is The Undertaker. So it was like, I really wish, I would definitely love to work with him, that'd be awesome."

It remains to be seen whether Taker will make any further appearances on WWE television during the Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

