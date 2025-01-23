27-year-old WWE star wants revenge against The Undertaker

The Undertaker made a shocking appearance on the October 10, 2023 episode of WWE NXT and attacked Bron Breakker. The 27-year-old star still wants to get his hands on The Deadman.

That edition of the black and silver brand went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, and the show was packed with major stars such as John Cena, LA Knight, and Asuka. Carmelo Hayes collided with Bron Breakker in the main event, and after the bout, The Phenom came out and planted the current Intercontinental Champion with a Chokeslam.

During a recent appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Bron Breakker mentioned The Undertaker as one of his dream opponents. He stated that he would love to share the ring with the WWE Hall of Famer:

"Probably The Undertaker. Man, I got to do a little bit with him... probably not that (him ending the streak) But I got to mix it up with him a little bit in NXT towards the end of my run down there and it was cool, dude. Like it was just such an honor to be a part of anything with him, you know, 'cause, this is The Undertaker. So it was like, I really wish, I would definitely love to work with him, that'd be awesome," said Breakker. [44:07-44:38]

Bron Breakker was also told by the hosts that he got Chokeslammed by Undertaker during that NXT show for no reason, and that it was disrespectful. They said getting revenge on the wrestling legend would be appropriate, and he agreed.

The Undertaker on whether he could've done a farewell tour like John Cena

The Cenation Leader is set to retire at the end of the year and has a retirement tour. The Deadman didn't have one, and his last match occurred at WrestleMania 36.

Speaking on the latest episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker said it would've been difficult for him to do a farewell tour, and he would've ended up changing his mind:

"I think it would just make it harder on me," said Undertaker about whether he would have considered a farewell tour. "In hindsight, 2020, it would have been cool, but I don't know if you can do it with my character. Yeah. I mean, what am I going to do? Right? I can't embrace the crowd. I couldn't do any of those things. [...] By the time I get to the end of it, if I'd worked for 12 months straight, then I'd be like, 'I can keep going. I can do this forever, man!'"

The Undertaker returned at the RAW Netflix premiere on January 6th. He had a special moment with Rhea Ripley after her match.

