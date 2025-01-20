"I can do this forever" - Celebrated WWE name compares his legacy to John Cena's farewell tour

John Cena's farewell tour is naturally getting a lot of media attention owing to the globally recognized WWE Superstar's stature. This prompted a legend in the industry to reflect on his retirement a few years ago.

The mystery man is The Deadman, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. He put over Cena's will to pull off a one-year tour before leaving his boots in the ring. However, if it were him, and if he could work at a decent rate for a whole year, the 59-year-old retired athlete admitted he would not be able to stop.

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker claimed that he would wrestle forever if he could. He agreed with the show's co-host that the one way he could have ended his career is similar to what John Cena is doing is if his undefeated WrestleMania streak were still alive:

Trending

"I think it would just make it harder on me," said The Undertaker about whether he would have considered a farewell tour. "In hindsight, 2020, it would have been cool, but I don't know if you can do it with my character. Yeah. I mean, what am I going to do? Right? I can't embrace the crowd. I couldn't do any of those things. [...] By the time I get to the end of it, if I'd worked for 12 months straight, then I'd be like, 'I can keep going. I can do this forever, man!'" [From 58:22 to 59:38]

The Undertaker retired during the pandemic but waited two years to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in front of thousands of fans. His final performance as a wrestler was in a cinematic Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles.

Will John Cena break some records in his final WWE run as an in-ring competitor?

There is John Cena's potential 17th World Title win, which he could attempt if he wins the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. If he wins the Rumble again this year, that would mark his third victory in the annual battle royal, which means he will be tied with Stone Cold Steve Austin for most Royal Rumble wins.

John Cena has won the 2008 and 2013 editions of the Royal Rumble. Most people do not rule out his potential victory in the 2025 edition because rumors are running rampant that he will be facing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

If you use the quote, please credit Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback