What did Cody Rhodes do after WWE SmackDown went off the air?

Cody Rhodes made a big final impression on WWE SmackDown tonight before the Saturday Night's Main Event special when he attacked Kevin Owens to close the show. The American Nightmare is set to take part in a significant segment with Owens, with Shawn Michaels acting as the moderator. This segment will allow HBK to hear both sides of the story and officially finalize the contract for their ladder match.

In an off-air moment following this week’s SmackDown, Rhodes shared a notable interaction with American actor Matthew McConaughey, who was seated at ringside. Earlier in the show, McConaughey had a heated verbal exchange with Kevin Owens, who professed to defeat the Undisputed WWE Champion at the upcoming premium live event.

After the cameras stopped rolling, Rhodes invited Texas' own McConaughey into the ring for a unique gesture. Together, they randomly picked a child from the live crowd and requested him to join them in the ring. In a heartfelt moment, Rhodes and McConaughey offered the child Cody’s signature weight belt.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

This isn’t the first time Rhodes has done something like this. The Undisputed WWE Champion, nearly every week on SmackDown, makes it a point to connect with fans off-air, gifting his weight belt to someone in the crowd to make them feel special and appreciated.

Moments like these highlight why Cody Rhodes is so beloved by the live audience, who never fail to cheer for him during his entrances. It will be interesting to see how things unfold for Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event when he shares the ring with Shawn Michaels and Kevin Owens.

Cody Rhodes' next feud after Kevin Owens was already hinted on this week's WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are set to clash in a high-stakes Ladder Match at Royal Rumble 2025. However, if The American Nightmare successfully remains the Undisputed WWE Championship after the PLE, it seems that Damian Priest may be his next challenger.

On this week’s SmackDown, The Archer of Infamy officially joined the blue brand via the transfer window. Priest made an immediate impact by defeating Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. Later in the night, he crossed paths with Cody Rhodes backstage.

During their brief interaction, the Undisputed WWE Champion welcomed Priest to SmackDown. This exchange ended with Damian delivering a message “See you soon, champ.”

Expand Tweet

This subtle hint strongly suggests that Priest has his sights set on Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Title. If Cody Rhodes emerges victorious at Royal Rumble 2025, Damian Priest could very well be the next superstar to step up and challenge him for the gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback