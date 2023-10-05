WWE management figure refutes Hall Of Famer's claims about plans for his son at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WrestleMania 39 took place earlier this year. The PLE saw many surprise appearances such as Snoop Dogg, Shane McMahon, and more. WWE Hall Of Famer, Hulk Hogan claimed earlier that his son was contacted for a spot with Shane McMahon at the show. A WWE higher-up came forth and refuted Hogan's claims according to a report.

The 39th edition of the Show of Shows saw The Miz and Snoop Dogg host both nights. On the second night of the PLE, Snoop Dogg put The Miz in an impromptu match against a surprise opponent who turned out to be Shane McMahon.

On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hulk Hogan spoke about talks with Shane McMahon at the time about a possible match between McMahon and Hogan's son Nick Hogan at WrestleMania. Since Hogan's comments, a higher-up in the company refuted his claims, as reported by Fightful Select.

“In no way is that true. I can’t think of a time in the last 13 or 14 years that Nick Hogan’s name was brought up at all, much less in a creative capacity. There has never been a serious conversation about him being involved in anything that I can think of. Even when Hulk would mention him being involved in things, there just wasn’t an interest or a benefit to that.”

Would Hulk Hogan have wrestled at WrestleMania 39?

During the same episode, Hulk Hogan spoke about the possibility of returning to the ring. He said that he addressed the possible match at WrestleMania and told Shane McMahon that he couldn't have wrestled the way he did earlier and put forth a few conditions.

"We started talking, and I said the only way I could do anything was if I was in the middle of the ring and you came to me because I couldn't run. I can't hit the ropes. I have a hard time walking distance. Taking a bump, if I got up, I would have to roll to my left. I can't roll to my right. The only way I can get up is if I roll to my left to get up for some reason, so it would be a stretch."

Hulk Hogan had his last match in WWE in 2006. However, since then, he has wrestled a few more matches for other promotions.

