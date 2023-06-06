WWE management is high on popular star; being tailored for "big future" - Reports

According to reports, WWE management is high on Veer Mahaan. He is seemingly being groomed for a huge run in the company.

WWE is set to do a show in Hyderabad, India, on September 9, 2023. Indus Sher will likely appear at the event and could be involved in a high-profile match. There have been no updates if the spectacle will be a WWE Live show or a premium live event.

Wrestling News has reported that fans should not downplay Veer Mahaan because the company views him as a major future star.

On the March 25, 2020, episode of NXT, Veer, Sanga, and manager Malcolm Bivens made their television debut as a trio, attacking Matt Riddle.

Veer returned to RAW television on April 4, 2022, attacking Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Over the following weeks, the 34-year-old defeated The Mysterios in one-on-one matches.

The Indian star now performs alongside his teammate Sanga as a member of the Indus Sher. Multi-time champion Jinder Mahal is currently their manager.

Indus Sher continued their dominant run on this week's episode of WWE RAW

On this week's RAW, Indus Sher was set to lock horns with former champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. However, the Indian duo attacked their opponents before the bell rang and injured Alexander in the process.

Indus Sher reunited in October 2022 on the NXT brand. Jinder Mahal was appointed as Sanga and Veer's mentor. They have since been moved to RAW as part of the 2023 Draft.

Veer and Sanga's tandem has gained a lot of momentum since being drafted to the red brand. With a former world champion like Jinder Mahal by their side, the duo could be set to dominate RAW for months to come.

