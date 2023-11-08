WWE management "really impressed" with 6-time champion's current run - Reports

Triple H's WWE regime has had creative control for more than a year and it looks like a new star is headed to the top of the card after recent performances. A new report has stated that management is impressed with a 6-time champion's current run and that he has received praise internally for his work.

Earlier this year, Damian Priest received his breakout moment after WrestleMania 39 when he feuded with and faced Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023. The Archer of Infamy rose up the card when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase in London.

It was evident that Triple H and management have been impressed by the star for a while. According to PWInsider, Priest recently received praise internally for his work over the past several months and the management sees him as a top talent. Check it out:

"There's been a lot of praise lately internally for Damian Priest. The word we heard is that over the last several months, he's really impressed management by how hard and physical he's worked and for gutting through quite a few times where he's been banged up but kept going. We reported a few months back that he's been seen as a top level, upper echelon talent and since then, he's won Money in the Bank and continues to get great raves internally." [H/T - PWInsider]

Fans also believe that Damian Priest is doing some of the best work of his career in The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see what Triple H his creative team have planned for Priest in the coming months. He recently lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Rhea Ripley thinks Damian Priest is ready to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's spot

The Judgment Day has arguably become the biggest stable in WWE after the downfall of The Bloodline. However, Roman Reigns still holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, Rhea Ripley believes that Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest of The Judgment Day is ready to take The Tribal Chief's spot in the promotion. Check it out:

"I think he's ready to take Roman's spot," Ripley said. "Damian is ready for anything. I've known this man pretty much the entire time that I've been in NXT. I came to the main roster the exact same time as him. We did our initiation together. I know what he's capable of and I think that the sky is the limit, and if he wants to get whatever gold he wants, I think he can do it." [From 05:39 – 06:03]

It will be interesting to see which champion Priest will cash in his Money in the Bank contract on.

What are your thoughts on Damian Priest? Sound off in the comments section below.

