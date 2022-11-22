Vince McMahon officially retired from WWE in July this year, sending shockwaves through the entire professional wrestling industry. After announcing he was stepping down through social media, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan took over the reins as co-CEOs, with Triple H being put in charge of creative soon after.

A sense of change has spread through WWE, with many released stars also being brought back into the fold. Triple H quickly took hold of the creative plans laid down for SummerSlam 2022 and put on one of the best premium live events of the year, with standout matches such as Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair.

However, one current star who has not gotten the chance to work under the new management properly is Becky Lynch, as she suffered a separated shoulder injury in her match at SummerSlam 2022.

Fightful Select has now reported that WWE management is very excited about working with The Man without her booking being under the control of Vince McMahon anymore.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Becky (Lynch) was not gonna turn (face) if Vince McMahon was still in control.



That was a Paul Levesque call. I just got confirmation on that. She would have been a heel as we’re talking right now if McMahon was still running things.”



- Wade Keller

(via PWTorch) “Becky (Lynch) was not gonna turn (face) if Vince McMahon was still in control.That was a Paul Levesque call. I just got confirmation on that. She would have been a heel as we’re talking right now if McMahon was still running things.”- Wade Keller(via PWTorch) https://t.co/z5XvXwmYY2

It was reported back in July that Vince McMahon had plans for Lynch to remain working as a heel, with the current Chief Content Officer Triple H changing her direction as soon as he took over. We saw Lynch turn face as she embraced Bianca Belair in a wonderful show of respect after their match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Big Time Becks has enjoyed quite a lot of success under the reign of Vince McMahon's creative booking and has become one of the most popular stars in WWE currently. We'll have to see how she'll adapt to the booking of the current creative management and how the fans will react to her going forward.

Top WWE star wants to team up with Becky Lynch to take down Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have been wreaking havoc ever since their triumphant return to the company. The duo returned to attack Drew McIntyre and establish themselves as a credible threat to be reckoned with.

Kross has been a thorn in McIntyre's side from the start and has gone to battle with him several times in their action-packed feud. However, just when McIntyre was getting the upper hand on Kross, the latter's partner Scarlett interfered and caused a distraction.

McIntyre revealed in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta that he wants to team up with Becky Lynch to take down Karrion Kross and Scarlett once and for all.

"My wife's got a mean right hook! In WWE, Becky's got the Celtic roots, so maybe some kind of Celtic connection so we can rid WWE of that Scarlett witch. Witch with a W, not a B. Witch!" [4:56 – 5:15]

Poll : 0 votes