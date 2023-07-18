WWE management is reportedly very high on a promising tag team 

It has been reported that WWE's higher-ups see big things in the future for the up-and-coming duo of Luicen Prince and Bronco Nima.

The tag team is currently part of the company's developmental brand, NXT. With the tag team of Prince and Nima set to make their official debut on NXT tonight, Dave Meltzer has reported on Wrestling Observer Radio via Wrestling News that many in the company are very "high" on the pairing.

Tonight on NXT, Lucien Prince and Bronco Nima will take on the high-flying duo of Scrypts and Axiom in what is to be an exciting tag team match.

Shawn Michaels on WWE's next generation

The Heartbreak Kid has been working as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, with him booking NXT's weekly product.

During an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Shawn Michaels was asked which young superstars can lead the company into the future.

"Now this is about the generation of a Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton. We have a number of young men and women that are coming through NXT that are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster." [7:47 – 8:03]

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer then went on to predict that NXT's two biggest stars, Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, will main event the Grandest Stage of Them All some day.

"I don't think anybody is gonna be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future." [8:03 – 8:12] [H/T Sportskeeda]

Bron Breakker has shown in recent weeks that he can more than hold his own against some of the company's biggest stars, as he recently went one-on-one with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title.

