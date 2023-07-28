WWE management is "very high" on popular act - Reports

WWE is geared up for two premium live events in less than two weeks for the main roster and the developmental brand. According to a new report, management is high on the popular act of NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

In 2021, Carmelo Hayes aligned with Trick Williams for the first time and won the Breakout tournament. The duo initially started as heels in the company, where Melo eventually won the North American Championship and unified the Cruiserweight Championship.

Lately, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have been heavily featured on weekly television, including appearances on the main roster. According to a new report from BWE, the management is quite high on the duo of Trick and Melo based on their run in the developmental brand. Check it out:

"Management are so high on Melo and Trick. Lose or win on Sunday. The plan is to strap’em all to the moon" [H/T - RSN]

Melo also had a match on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.

Carmelo Hayes is set to defend his NXT Championship at WWE Great American Bash

Earlier this year, Carmelo Hayes did the unthinkable and finally ended Bron Breakker's 300-days plus reign as the NXT Champion at WWE Stand & Deliver 2023 with the help of Trick Williams.

Later, Breakker turned heel and attacked the duo, eventually setting up a rematch between the two. However, Hayes was once again able to beat Bron Breakker at WWE NXT Battleground 2023.

Earlier this month, Ilja Dragunov defeated Bron Breakker to become the new number-one contender for the NXT Championship. The challenger also teamed up with Trick and Melo in a six-man tag match and won.

However, Dragunov attacked Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams ahead of WWE Great American Bash. Dragunov will face Hayes for the title at the upcoming premium live event.

What are your thoughts on Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams? Sound off in the comment section below.

