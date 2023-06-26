WWE to have massive upset at Money in the Bank; not related to Cody Rhodes or LA Knight - Reports

WWE is heading into Money in the Bank weekend full steam with only one episode each of RAW and SmackDown before the show to change things around. As it turns out, there are reports that there's a massive upset planned at the event.

The exact nature of the upset has not been reported, but it has been confirmed by Xero News that it has nothing to do with either Cody Rhodes or LA Knight. Given they are the favorites to win their matches against Dominik Mysterio and in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, respectively, it's presumed those are still potential outcomes.

That leaves the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the World Heavyweight Title match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor, the WWE Women's Tag Team Title match between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Also, finally, The Bloodline Civil War between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa and The Usos. Any of these matches could have a massive shocker for fans.

At this point, it's difficult to predict which one the report meant. It should be noted that IYO SKY has been discussed as the potential winner at WWE Money in the Bank. Whether that has been regarded as the upset is also not clear.

