WWE may have already decided Roman Reigns' next challenger following Clash at the Castle

It seems the next challenger for Roman Reigns has already been decided.

On Saturday afternoon at WWE Clash at the Castle, The Head of the Table defeated Drew McIntyre with the help of the Usos' younger brother Solo Sikoa to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

While many assumed given his return on RAW last night that Braun Strowman will be next in line to challenge The Tribal Chief, it appears that Kevin Owens might be the man to get the next shot.

On last night's episode of RAW Talk, Owens spoke about his goal of becoming a champion in WWE again. KO went on to ask the interviewer, who usually works on SmackDown, to let Reigns know that he owes him, teasing a confrontation between these two men sooner rather than later:

“My goal is the same as I stated a few weeks ago: I want to be a champion in WWE again," Kevin Owens said. "There are a lot of titles I’m gunning for. I’m gunning for all of them. But correct me if I’m wrong, but you're usually not on Raw, you're a SmackDown gal? Okay, are you going to be at SmackDown this week? If you see Roman Reigns, can you do me a favor? Can you remind him that he owes me? You got it? Thank you, I appreciate that.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Will Roman Reigns get Kevin Owens' message on SmackDown?

While it doesn't sound like Kevin Owens will be appearing on SmackDown this Friday night, it seems as though The Bloodline will be in full force on the show.

What will Reigns' response be to Kevin Owens' message? Will The Head of the Table come face-to-face with The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman?

There are many questions right now with very few answers. It certainly goes to show you that SmackDown will be can't-miss television this Friday night on FOX.

What are your thoughts on the current title scene in WWE? Do you think that Kevin Owens' should be the next challenger for The Tribal Chief? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

