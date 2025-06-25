WWE may have confirmed the official name of Seth Rollins' faction

Former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his heel faction have been terrorizing the entire WWE roster since the RAW after WrestleMania 41. The Visionary won the 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, continuing his mission to take over the company. Recently, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed assaulted LA Knight, sidelining him from in-ring action.

Despite its dominance, the Stamford-based promotion has yet to reveal the group's official name. Meanwhile, fans online have come up with several interesting monikers for the faction. As per a new report, the company may have finally decided on a name for Seth Rollins' stable.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently filed a trademark for "The Oracle". Reacting to the update, a fan on X wrote that the term was seemingly related to The Visionary’s heel group.

While not officially reported, Bodyslam’s Cory Hays suggested that “The Oracle” trademark was indeed related to Seth Rollins’ heel faction. It could be the group’s official name on TV.

"It's related [to Rollins' group]," Hays wrote on X.

Former WWE star predicts the name of Seth Rollins' group

On the REBOOKED podcast, ex-WWE Superstar Aiden English pitched a moniker for Rollins' group. He said "The Vision" would be an appropriate name for the faction, considering its mission.

"I have the name. I'm surprised that I didn't see this more often, and this isn't even a 'Stop, I'm joking' moment. The promo, the follow-up promo on RAW—Seth [Rollins] started his promo with, 'This is my vision.' They should be The Vision. 'This is my vision of how WWE should be run.' The Vision, I think, could be a very cool name," English said.

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Mr. Money in the Bank and his faction on World Wrestling Entertainment TV. They have made many enemies, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Penta, and LA Knight.

