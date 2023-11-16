WWE may be planning unique swerve for WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Recent reports have suggested that WWE may have a plot twist in store for the 40th edition of WrestleMania.

The wrestling world is abuzz with excitement as WrestleMania 40 prepares to take over Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th.

The Showcase of The Immortals' weekend is the undisputed highlight of the wrestling calendar, bringing together Friday Night SmackDown, the Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Stand and Deliver and Monday Night RAW under one roof, alongside a plethora of other wrestling events in the vicinity.

According to WrestleTix, there has been a significant deviation from the usual routine, with the absence of the customary elaborate WrestleMania stage. Instead, next year's grandest stage will sport a more intimate tunnel setup, harking back to the simpler days of events like Backlash.

This shift in stage design is a strategic move by WWE to potentially accommodate the larger crowds expected during WrestleMania weekend. The Stamford-based promotion can increase the seating capacity by opting for a smaller, more compact setup, allowing more fans to witness the electrifying action firsthand.

Cody Rhodes makes a bold claim about WWE WrestleMania 40 and The Rock

There have been rumors about The American Nightmare possibly facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at next year's Mania to finish his story.

However, a blockbuster match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and The Tribal Chief has also been up in the air for WrestleMania XL, which can be a threat to Cody Rhodes' opportunity.

While speaking on an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Rhodes asserted that he wasn't slightly affected by The Rock standing in his way. The former tag team champion stated nobody is taking his spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2024, not even The Brahma Bull.

"I mean that with the utmost respect. I wasn't shook at all by Rock's big day out. What I would say is: not flinching. If Rock is part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding, it's The Rock, but I don't think he'll be in my spot," Rhodes stated.

It remains to be seen what WWE has in their arsenal if they don't have a grand entrance ramp set up for WrestleMania 40.

