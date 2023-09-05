WWE names its top babyface for SmackDown after Payback - Reports

Payback was a great success for the WWE. The premium live event saw superstars from SmackDown and RAW entertain the crowd and progress storylines. After the show, the company reportedly identified its top babyface for the blue brand.

A match that garnered much appreciation from fans at Payback was the one between LA Knight and The Miz. To make the bout better, John Cena revealed that he would be the special guest referee.

Post LA Knight's victory at the premium live event, The Megastar shared a special moment with John Cena. The sixteen-time World Champion raised Knight's hand at the ramp before heading backstage and letting him enjoy his moment. A new report from WrestleVotes has now revealed that the blue brand has listed LA Knight as its top babyface.

"The latest “talent board”, which is used internally, saw an update post Payback on 9/3. Interesting news from the SmackDown side lists LA Knight as the top babyface."

Why did Jey Uso move from RAW to SmackDown after Payback?

This year's SummerSlam with a twist as Jimmy Uso turned on his twin brother Jey and cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the Tribal Chief title.

On the episode of SmackDown after SummerSlam, Jimmy Uso explained that he cost his twin brother his match against Roman Reigns because he didn't want him to become a corrupt leader like Reigns. Jey Uso wasn't convinced by Jimmy's explanation and ended up attacking all three of his brothers and quitting the blue brand.

At Payback, Grayson Waller hosted his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, with Cody Rhodes as his guest for the show. Ahead of the segment, Waller took to social media to let the world know he had an all-time scoop that would be revealed.

During the segment, The American Nightmare announced that he had to pull a few strings to sign Jey Uso as an exclusive RAW Superstar. It will be interesting to see how the company will use Jey as singles competitor outside The Bloodline Saga.

