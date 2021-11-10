Multiple stars including Lince Dorado asked to be released before being let go by WWE - Reports

Based on a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, former WWE stars Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Rayda Zamier had requested their releases. Even though Metalik and Dorado weren't granted their wish at first, they were a part of the latest batch of releases.

Lince Dorado @LuchadorLD I’m an amazing performer, teacher, businessman, and more. Open to all. All business inquires email purfect10ld@gmail.com. I’m an amazing performer, teacher, businessman, and more. Open to all. All business inquires email purfect10ld@gmail.com.

The latest thread of WWE releases included Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Mia Yim, Ember Moon, Oney Lorcan, Jeet Rama, Katrina Cortez, Zayda Ramier, Jessi Kamea, Trey Baxter, Eva Marie, Harry Smith, B-Fab and Franky Monet.

What's next for Lucha House Party after WWE?

Meltzer further stated that he thinks Zamier left on her own because WWE wasn't doing anything with her creatively. However, for the remaining two members of the Lucha House Party, WWE did not initially grant them their release, even though by that point their third member, Kalisto, had been let go.

Kalisto even showed up in AEW recently as Samuray del Sol. Del Sol challenged FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championship. He teamed up with Aero Star in the hopes of attaining gold around his waist but failed to do so on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado were let go shortly after in the latest round of budget cuts. While the destination for the other two members of Lucha House Party is unknown, Kalisto has landed his first booking following his release. Metalik and Dorado will have to wait 90 days before they can compete again.

All three are extremely talented luchadors with loads of experience. They have wrestled all around the world in various promotions, winning multiple championships in the process. With them being free agents right now, promoters will be looking to get them booked on their shows as soon as their 90-day non-compete clause expires.

What do you think is next for Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik following their WWE releases? Sound off in the comments section below.

