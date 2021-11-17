WWE NXT 2.0 rumored to shift programs rating to TV-14 

After WWE NXT went through a complete overhaul and rebranded itself to NXT 2.0, there was talk that the programming might shift to a TV-14 rating to create more edgier and mature content.

Even though NXT 2.0 is still produced under a TV-PG rating, there are rumors that the show might switch to TV-14 in the near future. According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, it would be possible if WWE decided to do it as the higher-ups at USA Network are not opposed to the notion.

Within the origins of this NXT 2.0 concept was an idea that the programs rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14. Source confirms that’s still very much on the table and USA Network is not opposed. If / when WWE decides to make the change is TBD.

As mentioned above, the show is still TV-PG but it is edgier than before with the focus being on building younger superstars on NXT 2.0. However, with the recent releases of various high-profile superstars such as Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Taya Valkyrie and Ember Moon, the show has seen a decline in viewership and ratings.

The absence of Triple H on NXT due to health reasons might be another cause of the show shifting towards a different angle. It is unknown at this point whether or not The Game might return to oversee things at NXT 2.0, but Bruce Prichard revealed a few days ago that the former is making a steady recovery.

What's on store for tonight's NXT?

NXT recently saw a shift in power on Halloween Havoc where all but one of the titles on the brand changed hands. The exception being Tommaso Ciampa successfully defending his NXT Championship against Bron Breakker.

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and new NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose are scheduled for tonight's show.

The newly formed tag-team of Kushida and Ikemen Jiro - Jacket Time will team-up with Odyssey Jones to take on Diamond Mine in a six-man tag match. Cameron Grimes will return to in-ring action when he faces Duke Hudson in a poker showdown.

Also, Dexter Lumis will go mano-a-mano against newcomer Tony D'Angelo and former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez is set to reignite her rivalry with friend-turned-foe Dakota Kai. All in all, tonight's episode promises to be a blockbuster.

