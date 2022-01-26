WWE NXT to utilize veteran talent moving forward - Reports

According to recent reports, WWE NXT will regularly feature more veteran superstars on the show.

After being revamped as NXT 2.0, several main roster superstars have made an appearance. Some former champions had their own matches as well.

In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has talked about some behind-the-scenes events at WWE's third brand, including a new plan to include more experienced talent on the show.

“Especially since so many of them are working with each other, they’re not working with veterans, although there has been talk about that too, about having some veterans there." he said (H/T WrestleTalk)

Meltzer also pointed out that WWE is moving the current crop of veterans on NXT, including Tommaso Ciampa and Roderick Strong, among others, to the main roster.

"Which is funny because the veterans that were there, Ciampa and all these guys, they’re looking at bringing them all to the main roster right now, or cutting them, one or the other." he added

WWE NXT 2.0 has already played host to main roster talent

As we mentioned earlier, since the death of the black-and-gold version of NXT, a lot of changes have been made to the brand overall.

One of the notable and more positive changes so far has been the inclusion of main roster talent in certain NXT angles. AJ Styles recently showed up to take on Grayson Waller and former RAW Tag Team Champ Matt Riddle came to help the up-and-coming tag team, MSK.

The MSK angle was also supposed to feature the legendary Jeff Hardy, but the angle was scrapped following his release.

With more NXT 2.0 superstars like Carmello Hayes regularly calling out established main roster talent and former champions, the cameos are likely to continue in the near future.

