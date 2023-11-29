WWE NXT spoiler plans revealed for tonight

Tonight's WWE NXT episode is shaping up to be a loaded one as the Road to Deadline continues. Next week's episode will be the go-home show for the Deadline Premium Live Event, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 9th in Bridgeport, CT.

A new report from within WWE revealed that there is talk of opening tonight's show with a title match, according to Fightful Select. The unconfirmed plan would see the show kick off with the previously-announced bout featuring NXT Tag Team Champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

The main event discussed for tonight's show would be the previously-announced Fatal 4 Way with Johnny Gargano, Wes Lee, Bronson Reed, and Cameron Grimes. The winner will go on to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at Deadline.

The NXT Champion may be in action tonight as well. It was originally reported that officials were discussing Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazer with the NXT Championship on the line, but an update has clarified that the match discussed is non-title, with Dragunov not defending. He is still scheduled to defend his title against Baron Corbin at Deadline.

Other matches being discussed for tonight's NXT include Lexis King vs. Brooks Jensen, and Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace. The idea was that Joe Gacy will be involved in the Petrovic vs. Grace singles match.

The only other matches previously confirmed for tonight's NXT are the two Iron Survivor qualifiers for Deadline - Bron Breakker vs. Eddy Thorpe for the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, and Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan for the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge.

