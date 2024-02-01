WWE NXT Superstar to soon get main roster call-up - Reports 

Over the years, WWE's developmental brand NXT has provided superstars with a great platform to showcase their talent and earn a call-up to the main roster. Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is reportedly going to walk down the same path following her consistent performances on the white and gold brand.

Tiffany Stratton made an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. She entered the match at number 29 and made it to the final four before getting eliminated by the eventual winner, Bayley. During her stay of nearly seven minutes, Stratton eliminated fellow NXT Superstar Roxxane Perez.

According to recent reports from PWInsider, WWE officials were impressed by Tiffany's performance at the premium live event. It was further reported that the female superstar might make her main roster debut as soon as next month:

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion praises Tiffany Stratton

Bianca Belair is among the top superstars who started their journey in NXT and made their way to the top of the main roster. The EST is currently a prominent figure in the Stamford-based company's women's division, having won the Women's Championship on three separate occasions.

Speaking on the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Bianca Belair praised Tiffany Stratton for her work on the developmental brand. The 34-year-old spoke about Stratton's sudden rise to the top.

"I was very impressed with her, like how quickly she became a champion in such a short amount of time. I don't think people realize how impressive that is to, you know, maybe be there a year and some change and you're champion? You're being thrown into that, and she did so well in that role. I think she's a star now and she's going to be a star in the future," said Bianca Belair.

Looking at the work The Buff Barbie has put on, a main roster call-up is only a matter of when not if. However, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for Stratton when she makes the much-anticipated debut on the main roster. With her real-life partner, Ludwig Kaiser, being an integral part of RAW, the former NXT Women's Champion might also join WWE's red brand.

Who do you think would be the perfect opponent for Tiffany Stratton's main roster debut? Will we witness another feud between Stratton and Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

