WWE NXT Superstars' appearance on WWE SmackDown reportedly canceled

After a wild and chaotic episode of WWE RAW, all eyes lie in wait to see what WWE SmackDown entails. On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the promotion hit its fans with some fresh angles. RAW Underground, which was inaugurated by Shane McMahon, will give the fans MMA fights with no rules. On Shane McMahon's brainchild, many WWE NXT development talents got enough screentime.

WWE NXT stars' that were set to appear on WWE SmackDown

Fightful Select has reported that a couple of NXT Superstars were scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown this week. According to the report, Danny Burch and Killian Dain were ready for today's WWE SmackDown's tapings.

The two WWE NXT Superstars, as reported by the site, were set to play a role in King Corbin's storyline. Last week, on WWE SmackDown, King Corbin announced that he has a bounty on Matt Riddle's head. The ransom lured Shorty G into attacking Riddle after The Bro laid his hands on Corbin.

The report elucidates that the two WWE NXT Superstars may not make an appearance on WWE SmackDown due to a few last-minute changes. The episode has been reported to be taped today, along with 205 Live.

Maybe Danny Burch and Killian Dain were next in line to align with King Corbin. Or perhaps they were set to come to the rescue of their WWE NXT friend. While these are rumors, there is still a chance for the NXT Superstars to appear on WWE SmackDown.

In addition to King Corbin and Matt Riddle's storyline, another storyline that has captivated the WWE Universe is that of The Fiend and Braun Strowman. The Fiend was last seen at WrestleMania 36 before resurfacing in the Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE Extreme Rules.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Fiend attacked Alexa Bliss after she was stranded in the ring. The Fiend appeared when the lights turned on and caught The Goddess in the Mandible Claw.

Alexa Bliss found herself in this mess after she made a short cameo in the Swamp Fight. She portrayed Strowman's "desire" from the time he teamed up with her in the Mixed Match Challenge.