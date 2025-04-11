  • home icon
  WWE officials working to clear up championship situation; potential SmackDown announcement - Reports

WWE officials working to clear up championship situation; potential SmackDown announcement - Reports

By Marc Middleton
Modified Apr 11, 2025 23:31 GMT
The WWE Universe cheers the action at a live SmackDown
The WWE Universe cheers the action at a live SmackDown [Photo Credit: wwe.com]

WWE is just over a week away from WrestleMania 41, and officials are still trying to finalize the lineup. A few obstacles on The Road to WrestleMania 41 have caused further issues, but sources have now provided a big update on one heavily-rumored situation. Officials could make an announcement as soon as tonight.

WrestleMania Vegas currently has 13 matches confirmed, and eight of those are championship encounters. WWE confirmed The New Day vs. World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders today after previous reports said the match could be saved for RAW after 'Mania. It was also reported how the Street Profits were to defend the Tag Team Championship in a multi-team bout, likely against the Motor City Machine Guns, Los Garza, Pretty Deadly, and former champions DIY.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin recently defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on SmackDown. The match was set to decide the next challengers for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, but The Wrestling Observer reported that The Guns vs. Profits was not on the updated internal listing for WrestleMania 41.

Sources report that WWE officials are working to finalize certain WrestleMania plans as a decision on the Street Profits' title defense against the Motor City Machine Guns was being made imminently, which sets up the potential announcement for tonight's live SmackDown.

MCMG vs. the Street Profits will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania if it's not decided for the two-night PLE. This latest update seems to confirm there will be no multi-team match for the tag team division this year, which is especially interesting as these bouts are often used to load the card up.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
