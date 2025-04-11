WWE officials working to clear up championship situation; potential SmackDown announcement - Reports

WWE is just over a week away from WrestleMania 41, and officials are still trying to finalize the lineup. A few obstacles on The Road to WrestleMania 41 have caused further issues, but sources have now provided a big update on one heavily-rumored situation. Officials could make an announcement as soon as tonight.

Ad

WrestleMania Vegas currently has 13 matches confirmed, and eight of those are championship encounters. WWE confirmed The New Day vs. World Tag Team Champions The War Raiders today after previous reports said the match could be saved for RAW after 'Mania. It was also reported how the Street Profits were to defend the Tag Team Championship in a multi-team bout, likely against the Motor City Machine Guns, Los Garza, Pretty Deadly, and former champions DIY.

Ad

Trending

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin recently defeated Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on SmackDown. The match was set to decide the next challengers for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, but The Wrestling Observer reported that The Guns vs. Profits was not on the updated internal listing for WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Sources report that WWE officials are working to finalize certain WrestleMania plans as a decision on the Street Profits' title defense against the Motor City Machine Guns was being made imminently, which sets up the potential announcement for tonight's live SmackDown.

MCMG vs. the Street Profits will take place on the SmackDown before WrestleMania if it's not decided for the two-night PLE. This latest update seems to confirm there will be no multi-team match for the tag team division this year, which is especially interesting as these bouts are often used to load the card up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More