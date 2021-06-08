WWE planning to add another star to Roman Reigns' faction, Big plans for The Usos- Reports

Roman Reigns and The Usos are three of the most featured stars on Friday Night SmackDown. Roman Reigns has been ruling the roster of the blue brand as the Universal Champion for nearly 300 days now with Jey Uso as his right-hand-man. Jimmy Uso's return has further spiced things up. Now, WWE is seemingly planning to add another star to this faction.

According to WrestlingNews.co, there have been discussions about bringing another star, whose name has not been revealed, into Roman Reigns' faction at some point. The report also adds that WWE SummerSlam 2021 will be a big night for Roman Reigns and The Usos.

The Usos are set to continue their feud against current SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik and will reportedly win the titles by SummerSlam. While there is visible tension between The Usos and Roman Reigns right now, the two are set to be fully on board with The Tribal Chief's vision soon.

“Obviously, the plan is to build Roman up so fans see him as being on the level of Cena and Rock but this is also about making Jimmy and Jey look strong and we will get there by SummerSlam. This will be a tight-knit unit in a few months,” a WWE source told WrestlingNews.

Roman Reigns' rumored opponent for WWE SummerSlam 2021

Last month, it was strongly hinted by Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian that 16-time world champion John Cena would be in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021 against the Universal Champion Roman Reigns. John Cena has also been rumored to appear on WWE's first show back with live fans - the July 16th episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston, Texas.

Last week on SmackDown, The Usos failed to defeat The Mysterios in the main event after Roman Reigns interfered and delivered a spear to Rey Mysterio. Recent reports have now suggested that WWE is planning a match between Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio for the Universal Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 later this month.

