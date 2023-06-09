WWE could be planning another major change on SmackDown - Reports

According to a recent report, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is planning to bring in and revamp another title on Friday Night SmackDown.

Since the Stamford-based promotion is preparing for what's to come, it could involve more changes throughout its operations. Even the championships appear to be vulnerable to these changes.

Triple H is still the Chief Creative Officer, making all the critical decisions. Given that Vince McMahon has the power to make drastic changes, it looks like things are going just how the 14-time world champion anticipated.

WWE plans to reboot various titles on SmackDown, according to BWE's private Twitter account. It was not specified which titles would be updated, but there appear to be several options.

"A lot of late ideas been put on the table today. Will share tmrw. But first of the titles are getting updates on SD. Which? Ill keep that for later." [H/T - Ringside News]

It was not specified which titles would be redesigned. There are a few possibilities around the corporation, but the obvious pick would be the women's championship, given the RAW title is on the blue brand and the SmackDown title is on the red brand.

WWE cut to Ricochet's ex-girlfriend on RAW this week

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Ricochet had a small chat with Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE fans believe that he was shown purposely on-screen immediately after his former girlfriend Katana Chance lost.

Regardless of their efforts, the newly-drafted superstar and Kayden Carter tumbled next to Women's Tag Team Champions. It was their RAW debut, and they pushed Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to their limits.

Ricochet's fiancee and ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, had to declare Chance, but the show was cut to the former Intercontinental Champion right after she lost.

Now, wrestling fans have taken notice of the incident and speculated their reasons for the presentation made by the company.

