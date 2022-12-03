WWE planning first-time-ever match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 if Roman Reigns doesn't pull double duty - Reports

As per recent reports, WWE has plans if Roman Reigns doesn't pull double duty at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and all eyes will be on him on the road to WrestleMania 39. Xero News recently reported that there have been internal discussions to have The Tribal Chief work both nights at The Show of Shows.

In an update mere hours ago, Xero News reported that WWE plans to have women headline Night 1 of WrestleMania if Roman Reigns doesn't work both nights.

"Just been updated. IF Roman doesn't pull double at Mania then a womens title match will main event Night 1 is the current plan. (Hearing Becky vs Ronda). How ever WWE are still working on plans for Roman to do both nights if can make it work logically."

How did fans react to WWE's rumored plans if Roman Reigns only works Night 2 of WrestleMania 39?

Judging by the responses to Xero News' report, most fans weren't thrilled with the idea of Ronda Rousey headlining WrestleMania.

Check out some of the tweets below:

KAIRI SANE IS IWGP CHAMPION 🏴‍☠️ @arnmald



And Becky vs Ronda is not a worthy main event in 2023



Maybe in 2019 when both were at their peak of popularity but not now



And Becky vs Ronda is not a worthy main event in 2023

Maybe in 2019 when both were at their peak of popularity but not now

Roman wrestles twice, end of story nothing else should be up for discussion

Oh god no pls don't have Becky vs Ronda main event I rather have Roman do both nights and let Cody win in the main event in one of them

Ronda main eventing mania 🤒 she can't even main event SD

Roman Reigns has previously pulled double duty at WWE events, most notably Royal Rumble 2020. Reigns defeated Baron Corbin at the show in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Later in the night, Reigns entered the Royal Rumble match at the #26 spot, which lasted a little over 16 minutes. The Tribal Chief came quite close to winning the whole thing but was eventually eliminated by Drew McIntyre.

As for a potential Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey Night 1 main event, fans don't seem too thrilled about it if the replies to Xero News' tweet are any indication. Back in 2019, Lynch pinned Rousey to win the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event. At the time, fans were clamoring for a singles match between the two women at WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, the match never happened. It would be interesting to see how the live crowd reacts if the two women end up wrestling in one of the main events of WrestleMania 39.

What do you think? Would you like to see Lynch and Ronda headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 39?

