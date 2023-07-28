WWE planning a huge stipulation match for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam-Reports

Ronda Rousey is set to take on her best friend-turned-rival Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam. According to a new report, the highly anticipated bout could feature a unique stipulation.

The two real-life close friends have been embroiled in a feud since Money in the Bank, where The Queen of Spades turned on Rousey, costing them the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at the company's upcoming premium live event.

Both Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler hail from MMA backgrounds, and as per a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company could use their history to add stipulations to their upcoming bout.

"Rousey vs. Baszler in promos will be “a fight.” We’re told the idea is not a street fight but more of an MMA rules type of match, which makes sense with both having extensive backgrounds."

Ronda Rousey could end up leaving WWE after her match against Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey has been a prominent member of the Stamford-based promotion ever since signing with the company. However, rumors are swirling around that The Baddest Woman on the Planet may end up leaving WWE after her match against Shayna Baszler and thus wanted to put over her real-life best friend before departing.

Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on the situation, noting that while it is expected of Rousey to put over a star before leaving, Shayna Baszler is not a credible babyface in the situation.

"Here’s what they’re trying to do. Rousey is on her way out. So they’re trying to bury Rousey as 'she always looked down her nose at professional wrestling.' That’s what they’re trying to do. But with Shayna Baszler as the babyface? Shayna Baszler will never in a million years be a babyface... She wears that eye makeup, and she’s a she-beast, you can’t, bro. If you want to do that with Ronda Rousey, that’s fine but do it with somebody that she can make a babyface out of. Shayna Baszler will never ever be a babyface."

Ronda Rousey came to WWE with a lot of hype behind her. While the former UFC Superstar lived up to her name in the first stint, her second run with the company has failed to generate the same impact. However, her recent feud with Shayna Baszler has been well-received by fans, and the star has the opportunity to establish her best friend as a top female wrestler before leaving.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023