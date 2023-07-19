WWE veteran says Ronda Rousey's storyline is the "worst thing on the show" (Exclusive)

While Ronda Rousey's ongoing feud with Shayna Baszler has been captivating for many, former WWE personality, Vince Russo believes it's the "worst thing on the show."

The former MMA duo have been embroiled in a rivalry ever since Shayna Baszler turned on Rousey at Money in the Bank. It was later reported that a possible reason for their split up was that the latter is soon leaving WWE and wanted to work with her real-life close friend before departing.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that Shayna Baszler does not have the babyface persona, which dismisses the credibility of the storyline:

"This is the worst thing on the show that they’re doing because here’s what they’re trying to do. Rousey is on her way out. So they’re trying to bury Rousey as 'she always looked down her nose at professional wrestling.' That’s what they’re trying to do. But with Shayna Baszler as the babyface?" Vince said.

Russo continued:

"Shayna Baszler will never in a million years be a babyface... She wears that eye makeup, and she’s a she-beast, you can’t, bro. If you want to do that with Ronda Rousey, that’s fine but do it with somebody that she can make a babyface out of. Shayna Baszler will never ever be a babyface." [52:42 - 53:36]

Ronda Rousey will face Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam

The history between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler dates back to their pre-WWE days. While the duo worked together briefly in the global juggernaut, they are now set to stand across the ring from each other.

The Queen of Spades was in action on this week's RAW, defeating Nikki Cross in a short match. After the bout, After the match, Rousey made it clear that she'll be helping her friend-turned-rival one more by putting her on the SummerSlam match card. The match is yet to be made official.

While Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have never faced off in WWE before, Mia Yim believes that their upcoming bout could be the match of the year.

