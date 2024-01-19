WWE planning a massive push for 23-year-old rising star - Reports

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is set to push a rising 23-year-old star on Friday Night SmackDown brand.

The star in question is Gable Steveson, who earned his name by winning an Olympic Gold Medal. He was once pegged as the up-and-coming Brock Lesnar, and many hope he follows the same path and becomes "The Next Best Thing."

Steveson made a few appearances on the NXT brand but has yet to secure his place on any roster. The Olympic Gold Medalist made his first-ever presence on the SmackDown: New Year Revolution episode but did not show up on TV.

Instead, the 23-year-old star worked a dark match against Cedric Alexander before the blue show went on the air and emerged victorious. The same was witnessed on last week's SmackDown when he yet again defeated Alexander.

According to the latest reports from PWInsider, Steveson is expected to show up at "pretty much every" SmackDown taping moving forward. Unfortunately, the details of the 23-year-old star being a part of an in-ring bout on TV are yet to be revealed.

Gable Steveson last appeared on WWE TV in July 2023

The star has been signed with the Stamford-based company for quite some time now, but he officially made his in-ring debut at NXT's The Great American Bash on July 30, 2023.

Gable Steveson locked horns with the former United States Champion Baron Corbin and put on an excellent show for the fans. However, the contest resulted in a double count-out since the two men could not make it to the ring.

The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is just a few days away, and there has been no talk of the 23-year-old star working the 30-man contest. However, that can change since the company is set to push Gable Steveson on SmackDown moving ahead.

It remains to be seen if the Olympic Gold Medalist will officially make his main roster TV debut on an upcoming edition of the blue brand.

Do you want to Gable Steveson regularly on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section below.

