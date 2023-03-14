WWE planning a missing person angle on RAW - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning an interesting angle for a former RAW Tag Team Champion tonight on the red brand.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE is planning to have a missing person angle tonight for Otis on the red brand. The former MITB winner is currently a part of the Alpha Academy with Chad Gable, but Maximum Male Models have recently had their eyes on the big man.

The report noted that WWE prepared "missing" flyers for Otis ahead of tonight's show.

Maximum Male Models have a history of using missing person posters. The group panicked when Ma.ce was nowhere to be found and claimed he had run away. The 32-year-old was later found without issue and remained an integral member of the Maximum Male Models faction.

It will be interesting to see if the group has anything to do with Otis' reported disappearance. Fightful's report noted that Maximum Male Models are in town for RAW but have not been advertised to appear tonight.

WWE has brought in security guards for tonight's RAW

Tonight's edition of the red brand is shaping up to be a wild episode on the Road to WrestleMania.

With WrestleMania less than three weeks away, the promotion may expect some brawls tonight on the red brand. According to Fightful Select, WWE has brought in extras to serve as security guards during this week's show.

Currently, Cody Rhodes vs. LA Knight, The Judgment Day vs. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green in a non-title bout, and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight are the advertised matches for the show.

Brock Lesnar and Omos will meet face-to-face tonight before their clash at WrestleMania 39.

Tonight's episode of RAW will air live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. Time will tell if any matches will be added to the card for WrestleMania 39 during tonight's edition of the red brand.

Would you like to see Otis join Maximum Male Models? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes