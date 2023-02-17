WWE could be planning surprise swerve in Elimination Chamber grudge match

Brock Lesnar pushed for Bobby Lashley to sign a contract for their rematch at the Elimination Chamber tomorrow night. It appears that despite The All Mighty ambushing Lesnar this past week on RAW, he could be the one heading into the event with all the bragging rights.

According to VegasOdds.com, Lesnar is the heavy favorite heading into the show with -200 whilst Lashley has just +140.

This is interesting considering The Hurt Business was recently rumored to get back together. The faction can help Lashley in his quest to finally overcome The Beast. These odds appear to confirm the opposite and much like a few weeks ago on RAW, MVP's newly reunited stable could actually gain Lashley the win.

If Lashley does come up short and there is a scrappy ending to the match, then that would be enough for the duo to push for a stipulation match at WrestleMania.

Austin Theory is expected to retain his Championship at the Elimination Chamber

Lesnar isn't the only surprise victor expected at the Elimination Chamber, since VegasOdds have also confirmed that Austin Theory is expected to retain inside the Chamber.

Theory will make history by becoming the first star to defend the United States Championship inside the structure, and according to the odds, he is expected to walk out with his title.

"Austin Theory (-300) Seth Rollins (+275) Bronson Reed (+600) Montez Ford (+800) Damian Preist (+1200) Johnny Gargano (+1600)" It appears that Johnny Gargano is the most unlikely winner in the match with former Champion Seth Rollins, the second favorite to emerge victorious.

A-Town could retain his Championship before heading into a showdown with John Cena at WrestleMania, but there are rumors that the former 16-time World Champion could appear at the chamber as well.

Do you think John Cena will be part of the Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : 0 votes