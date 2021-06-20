WWE planning for The Rock to wrestle at a major show later this year - Reports

Legendary WWE Superstar The Rock might put on his wrestling boots for WWE Survivor Series 2021 later this year.

Earlier, it was reported that WWE is hoping for The Rock to make an appearance at WWE Survivor Series 2021. There was speculation that his appearance could kickstart his anticipated feud against Universal Champion Roman Reigns, leading to a Wrestlemania match between the two.

Now, WrestlingNews is reporting that WWE has hopes that The Rock could wrestle at WWE Survivor Series later this year. The show will mark the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut. The Rock last wrestled a match for WWE at WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match in a record six seconds. The report from WrestlingNews read:

WrestlingNews.co was told that there was some hope that The Rock would actually wrestle at Survivor Series. The reason why WWE wants The Rock on that show is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut. The Rock debuted in a traditional Survivor Series match in 1996.

Roman Reigns took some massive shots at The Rock recently

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is currently one of the most anticipated dream matches. The Universal Champion has spoken on multiple occasions about potentially facing his cousin and former WWE Champion. Speaking on ESPN show SportsNation, Roman Reigns warned John Cena and The Rock, asking them to stay away from the ring.

“Yeah, that’s a dream for a lot of our fans [Roman Reigns vs. The Rock],” Reigns said. “It ain’t a dream for him, you know what I mean? I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well. These guys are doing very well for themselves. There’s no question about it, so I don’t know."

“If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d wanna come back and deal with me. I am a problem right now for everybody, so if I were them I would stay on set. I’d keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don’t come to the ring… is what I would do.” said Reigns

WWE is subtly building a base for the eventual return of The Rock and a feud against Roman Reigns. This might just be the main event of next year's WrestleMania 38, which is set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

