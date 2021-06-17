Roman Reigns tells John Cena and The Rock to stay away from WWE

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has advised John Cena and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to focus on their movie careers instead of returning to WWE.

Cena, 44, has not appeared on WWE television in over a year. Amid speculation that he could face Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, Cena recently confirmed that his WWE return is a matter of “when” and not “if.”

The Rock, whose last WWE match took place in 2016, also looks likely to face Reigns one day. The 49-year-old said on his YouTube channel in 2020 that he would be “honored” to go one-on-one with his cousin in WWE.

Speaking in-character on ESPN show SportsNation, Reigns warned Cena and The Rock against returning to the ring.

“Yeah, that’s a dream for a lot of our fans [Roman Reigns vs. The Rock],” Reigns said. “It ain’t a dream for him, you know what I mean? I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well. These guys are doing very well for themselves. There’s no question about it, so I don’t know.

“If I were these guys, I don’t know if I’d wanna come back and deal with me. I am a problem right now for everybody, so if I were them I would stay on set. I’d keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don’t come to the ring… is what I would do.”

Roman Reigns’ on-screen special counsel, Paul Heyman, recently dropped a hint that the 36-year-old could feud with The Rock. He wrote on Instagram last month that Reigns is a “much better champion and even bigger mega box office attraction” than The Rock.

Roman Reigns is willing to face anybody in WWE

Rey Mysterio attacked Roman Reigns with a kendo stick on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 20.

In a separate interview with Georgia Tech Athletics, Reigns took another shot at Cena and The Rock while promoting Hell in a Cell.

“If John wants to get smashed, then he knows where I’m at,” Reigns said. “When it comes to whooping people’s a**, I do not discriminate. Luchadores, mat wrestlers, legends, Hollywood superstars, anybody. Teremana owners [The Rock]… anybody can get it. Yessir.”

Reigns has held the Universal Championship since August 2020. So far, he has defended the title against Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Edge, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens during his 10-month reign.

