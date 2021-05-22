Paul Heyman takes shot at Roman Reigns' possible future WrestleMania opponent

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns is a “much better champion” and “bigger mega box office attraction” than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, the @WWEonFOX account compared pictures of The Rock and Reigns on social media. The first picture showed The Rock backstage with legendary interviewer Gene Okerlund, while the second picture showed Reigns standing in a WWE ring with Heyman.

Responding to the Instagram post, Reigns’ on-screen special counsel took a clear dig at The Rock’s WWE drawing power.

Roman Reigns has referred to himself as "The Tribal Chief" of his family since he returned to WWE in August 2020 after a five-month absence. The Rock, who is related to Reigns, has not appeared on WWE television since the storyline began.

Will Roman Reigns vs. The Rock happen in WWE?

The Rock helped Roman Reigns win the 2015 Royal Rumble

The Rock last competed in a WWE match in 2016 when he defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu six-second match at WrestleMania 32. Prior to that, his most recent advertised WWE match ended with a defeat against John Cena in 2013 at WrestleMania 29.

Despite his busy filming schedule, The Rock is still hoping to have one more match in WWE. He said on his own YouTube channel in 2020 that he would be willing to lose to Roman Reigns one day.

“But you know what, the truth is, I would be honored not only to share the ring with Roman and to go back to the WWE,” The Rock said. “But, of course, I would be honored to have him raise his hand in that one.”

WrestleMania 39 (also marketed as WrestleMania Hollywood) is set to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 2, 2023. Roman Reigns said earlier this year that it “just makes sense” to face Hollywood star The Rock at the event.

